Huntsville's Community Kite Festival celebrates community at family-friendly event

City of Huntsville

The city of Huntsville and AshaKiran Foundation invites the public to fly a kite at the 12th annual Community Kite Festival. The event will take place on Saturday, March 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at John Hunt Park, 2151 Airport Road in Huntsville.

The city says, besides kite flying, there will be food trucks, children’s activities and more at the free festival that celebrates inclusiveness, diversity, equity and harmony in the community.

Participants can bring their own kite or purchase one at the event. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs to enjoy the festivities at the park in comfort.

“This is a tremendous event for the entire family,” said Kenny Anderson, director of the City’s Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in a press release. “This is an opportunity to celebrate diversity within our community while having some fun.”

The open spaces of the festival site at John Hunt Park, across from the Jaycee Building, make it the ideal setting for kite-flying.

“John Hunt Park is a wonderful asset for Huntsville, and we are always excited to hold events like this that bring people together,” said James Gossett, director the City’s Parks & Recreation Department in a press release.

Visit the AshaKiran’s Community Kite Day Festival page for sponsorship and vendor information.