Mobile to host second resilience planning workshop

The city of Mobile will host a second public planning working shop on Wednesday, March 6, as leaders continue developing our community’s first-ever Resilience Plan.

Led by Mobile’s Office of Resilience, a comprehensive Resilience Plan will help ensure that local governments, non-profit agencies, businesses, and community members are better prepared to adapt to future changes in Mobile’s environment, climate, or economy.

Resilience is defined as a community’s ability to withstand long-term stressors and acute shocks from major events like hurricanes.

Prior to the development of Mobile’s resilience plan, the city of Mobile spent nearly two years working on a Resilience Assessment through a partnership with the Water Institute of the Gulf, Volkert, the Mississippi-Alabama Sea Grant Consortium, Waggoner, and Ball, Ephriam Environmental, and Moffatt & Nichol. You can view Mobile’s completed Resilience Assessment here.

Now, in the planning phase, the city of Mobile wants to hear from local stakeholders and community members about where they would like to see potential projects and initiatives that can help make Mobile a more resilient city.

All Mobilians are invited to the next public workshop for the Resilience Plan, which is scheduled from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, at the Seals Community Center. While not every project will make it into the final Resilience Plan, city leaders say they want this plan to be citizen-driven.

"Being a resilient city means being prepared for major events like hurricanes, but it also means addressing the challenges and stressors that make recovering from those types of events harder," Chief Resilience Officer Casi Callaway said in a press release. "This is an opportunity for community members to gather around a map and point to where resilience solutions are needed here in Mobile."

Those interested in playing a role in shaping Mobile's future, you can pre-register for the March 6 community meeting at: https://forms.office.com/g/k4ne227bZh.

Registration is helpful but isn’t required to attend.