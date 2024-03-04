Mobile hosting Women’s History Month events every Tuesday in March

March marks Women’s History Month, a time set aside to celebrate and uplift women’s contributions to history, culture and society. Alabama joins the nation in this annul observance.

The 2024 theme of National Women’s History Month is “Women Who Advocate for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion,” per the National Women’s History Alliance. This theme aims to recognize women throughout the country who believe in a positive future free of bias and discrimination and are fighting to make their dream a reality.

Cities and towns across the country are planning events for this yearly commemoration to bring the community together. Many of these are in places not too far from home in the Yellowhammer State. The city of Mobile is set to host an event every Tuesday in March to honor Women’s History Month.

The celebrations kick off in the Port City on March 5 with a free multigenerational family photoshoot. Attendees can take part in this professional photo session to capture pictures with the important women in their lives. This event is taking place at the Connie Hudson Senior Center from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On March 12, the city will host a free self-defense class from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Springhill Community Center. The course is billed as providing tips on psychological awareness, verbal skills and physical training. Participants should come dressed to move. Check the registration capacity here, as seating is limited.

A Women’s History Month clothing swap at Langan Park will take place on March 19. The event is planned for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is completely free and open to the public. Patrons can bring new or gently used clothing and apparel to trade with one another.

JeNyia Rocker is the special event manager for Mobile. She said the clothing swap is a way to get the community together for some fun.

“We just thought it would be a great idea to bring this event for Women's History Month. Just a little retail therapy, so they can join in and just have a night of relaxation [and] getting off work. They can relax, bring their items and swap,” Rocker explained.

Participants must bring a minimum of five items. This can include things like belts, bags, shoes, jewelry, clothes and any other apparel or wearables.

The last event in the Mobile series is a Women's History Month-themed Bingo at the Sullivan–Thomas Community Center on March 26. Music, prizes and fun are promised from 10 a.m. to noon.

Rocker said all of the city events honoring Women's History Month are important to the community because they create a sense of togetherness and unity.

“I think, just by giving free resources and spreading resources out in the community and getting everybody together and joining in different areas of the actual community, it's a great resource to have, especially for us during this time,” she said.

For more information on Women’s History Month events taking place in Mobile, click here.