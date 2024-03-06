Registration open for dog lovers take a run with their furry friends in Auburn

Registration is taking place for a race specifically for dog owners and their furry friends in Auburn. The 12th annual Bark in the Park event kicks off Saturday, March 16, with the Tails and Trails 3K run. Dog lovers can enjoy a leisurely run with their pups through the trails of Auburn’s Kiesel Park. Tails and Trails will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday. At the finish line of the run, the first three finishers and the best-dressed pups will receive prizes.

Sarah Cook is the City of Auburn’s Community Programs Coordinator. This is her third year as the coordinator for Bark in the Park. She said this event is unlike anything else the city offers. Bark in the Park has celebrated responsible dog ownership in Auburn for over ten years. Cook said around four years ago, city leaders added Tails and Trails to the event to offer a way for dog owners to celebrate getting active along with their pups.

Cook said that the City of Auburn partners with the CARE Humane Society to have adoptable dogs at the event. Their goal is to bring awareness to the organization and connect dogs with new owners.

Cook said after Tails and Trails, people can check out the different vendors that are part of the event, especially new dog owners. Vendors will have anything you can think of when it comes to dogs.

Here’s what Cook says about the Bark in the Park event and why people should take part: “It's a great way to spend your Saturday with your family that is able to include your pets. It is at a local park that is lovely and has plenty of shade. There will be good music; there will be a little bit of everything for kids to do, for dogs and for parents. So I really recommend that people come out even if it's for an hour and spend the day at Kiesel Park at Bark in the Park.”

Cook said Bark in the Park usually has between 500 and 1,000 people come out to the event. She said people come for the band, the kids’ activities, the vendors or even just to enjoy the park with their pets.

Participants can register for Tails and Trails now until March 15. According to Cook, registration is free for anyone in the community who would like to participate. Auburn welcomes everyone who wants to be a part of Bark in the Park.