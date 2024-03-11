UNA's annual Light the Fountain event set for March 14

Light the Fountain, the beloved springtime tradition on the University of North Alabama campus, is set for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, at Harrison Fountain and Plaza.

Joel Anderson II, a member of the UNA Board of Trustees as well as a co-chair of the Shine On, Gold comprehensive campaign for UNA, is slated to light the fountain at 7:30 p.m., according to a press release from the university.

“It is fitting that Joel II would have the honor of lighting Harrison Fountain,” said UNA President Dr. Ken Kitts in the press release. “As one of the faces of the ongoing comprehensive campaign to raise $100 million for the University, his youth and vibrancy is a nod to our present as well as our future as we look toward our third century of providing excellence in education.”

In addition to the fountain lighting, UNA Dining Services will provide walking tacos, cookies, and beverages. Five food trucks will also be on hand for eventgoers to patronize. Entertainment will include music and t-shirt giveaways, lawn games at the President’s home, and bracelet-making sponsored by Panhellenic.

The Student Government Association will also grant two $200 bookstore scholarships. The event will culminate with the fountain lighting and a brief fireworks display, sponsored by TNT Fireworks.

“The Light the Fountain tradition has a significant place in the history of our university, symbolizing unity, pride, and celebration,” said Dr. Tammy Jacques, an event organizer as well as Associate Vice President of Student Affairs, in a press release. “It fosters a sense of belonging, forging memories that endure for years to come. Originating in 2016, the event has grown remarkably, and attendance this year is expected to be between 1,500 and 2,000.”

The event is free and open to the public. In the event of inclement weather, the event will shift to Tuesday, March 19.

More details can be found here.