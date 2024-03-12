48th Annual Zoo Weekend coming to Montgomery Zoo

The public is invited to embark on a wild adventure at the 48th Annual Zoo Weekend. The event is taking place at the Montgomery Zoo on Saturday and Sunday, March 16-17, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily, with the last admission at 5:00 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to bring friends and family to the festive spring fundraiser, where the Montgomery Zoo will be transformed into a vibrant carnival atmosphere.

Experience the excitement with two stages hosting live entertainment. The main stage will showcase up-and-coming local music artists, while the jaguar stage will feature regional school bands, choirs, karate performers, and more.

The event provides a plethora of activities including games, rides, bouncy houses, inflatables, and animal encounters and demonstrations, according to a press release. Indulge in a wide array of delicious concessions, all while enjoying the great outdoors and marveling at exotic wildlife from around the world.

Located just minutes from the heart of downtown Montgomery, the Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Learning Museum span 42 acres. The zoo features animals native to Africa, Asia, Australia, North America, and South America. Notable attractions include the Mann Wildlife Learning Museum, Waters of the World, Giraffe Encounter, and Parakeet Cove.

Take a wild ride on our train or sky-lift to see the zoo from a new perspective. Come volunteer for the day and help make this event unforgettable.

Zoo Weekend at the Montgomery Zoo offers a day filled with diverse activities, delicious food, and affordable family fun.

Additionally, participants can take advantage of discounted annual memberships during this special event. All proceeds from the festivities will contribute to the construction of a new Reptile Facility.

Save on discounted Zoo memberships: Save $10 on annual membership fees. Discounted memberships are available March 1 – March 30, 2024. Guests may purchase discounted memberships in the giftshop or online at MontgomeryZoo.com.