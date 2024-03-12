AAA Alabama: Gas prices not slowing down spring break travel

Gas prices aren’t stopping spring breakers in Alabama and across the nation from going to their destinations. The vacation period is currently in full swing with an uptick of travelers coming to the shoreline along the state’s Gulf Coast.

AAA reports the average expense for a gallon of regular gas in Alabama is around $3. The national average price is about 30 cents higher. Clay Ingram is the spokesman for AAA Alabama. He said the cost of fuel typically has a low impact on spring break travel.

“If you're planning a vacation, your gasoline expense is a relatively small portion of your overall expense of your vacation budget,” he said. “The good news is gas prices right now are a little bit less than they were this time last year, about 10 cents a gallon less. So, that'll make it a little easier for everybody that's on this planet to hit the road.”

With more drivers on the road, Ingram expressed the importance of not driving while distracted. According to data compiled by the Center for Advanced Public Safety (CAPS), 5,005 crashes happened in 2022 across Alabama due to impaired driving.

Meantime, driving too fast has been proved to be a contributing factor in fatal crashes in the state. Drive Safe Alabama reports the Yellowhammer State ranks #12 out of 50 states for speeding-related deaths. Ingram reminds those behind the wheel to go easy on the gas pedal, which could end up saving drivers money.

“That's the best gas saving tip there is, to slow down and become a more conservative driver. Speeding and then the aggressive driving of the speeding up slowing down changing lanes, quick starts and the hard stops, that uses a lot more gas than people realize,” Ingram explained. “Some studies have shown you can save as much as 33% of your fuel costs by going from being an aggressive driver to being a conservative driver. And when you do that, you'll also be a safer driver.”

The U.S. Department of Energy reports every five mph driven over a speed limit of 50 mph is the equivalent of paying roughly an additional 21 cents per gallon for gas.

The spring break crowds and extra traffic are expected to stick around through the end of April. The peak of travel is expected on the weekends, and Ingram said the least busy times on the roads are typically early in the morning or after 8:00 p.m.

“The most travel is going to occur on the ends of those holidays, the weekends on each end of that week,” he said. “So, try to leave at a good time of day when traffic will be a little lighter. And those times a day are typically very early in the morning, or kind of later in the evening.”

Though the price of fuel is a little less expense right now compared to last spring, AAA reports costs will likely continue to rise through the holiday period and into summer.

“We’re entering spring break season, and historically, March and April bring higher gas prices as demand rises,” said Aixa Diaz, AAA spokesperson, in a release on the association’s website. “With milder temperatures come more road trips, and this time of year tends to be a precursor to the summer driving season.”

Drivers can find current gas prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.