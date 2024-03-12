Huntsville Beautification Board accepting nominations for 2024 awards

The City of Huntsville’s Beautification Board is now accepting nominations for the 2024 Huntsville Beautification Awards.

The deadline to submit the entry form and $50 fee for each property nominated is Monday, April 8. Judging will take place after Memorial Day (May 27).

Who is eligible?

City of Huntsville-licensed commercial, business or government properties within the city limits. To qualify, the entity must be at least one year old. Properties that currently have an award must reapply each year.

What are the judging criteria?

Everything from the curb will be judged on first impressions, originality, distinction, design, quality of plants (trees, shrubs, flowers, ground cover, grass), maintenance, hardscape design and litter control.

How do I submit a property for consideration?

Open the 2024 online entry form. Up to five properties may be nominated on each form. Lists of properties will not be accepted. For landscapers, a copy of a current business license is also required and may be uploaded with the entry form. Only one copy of the license per landscaper is needed.

More information can be found here.