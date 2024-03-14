1830 Giving Initiative aims to raise $100 million for UNA throughout March

The University of North Alabama is embarking on a tradition of encouraging 1,830 donors to give to the institution throughout March as part of the 1830 Giving Initiative.

“The 1830 Giving Initiative is all about people, the relationships we have with them and coming together through philanthropy to have a transformative impact on the University of North Alabama,” said Kevin Haslam, Vice President of University Advancement and Executive Director of the UNA Foundation, in a statement from the university.

Since the initiative launched in 2022, those who give a gift of at least $10 receive a commemorative coin. This year’s coin is dedicated to the historic Shine On, Gold comprehensive campaign to raise $100 million for UNA.

“The goal is to engage everyone within our spheres of influence, make them aware of the opportunities that exist to make a difference through their philanthropy, let them know they are wanted and welcome, and, ultimately, to have at least 1,830 individuals give a gift of $18 or more to their philanthropic priority,” Haslam continued.

Further, Haslam said an additional component of the 1830 Giving Initiative is for those who give to encourage others – their spouse, friends, co-workers – to give as well.

“Philanthropy is about each individual expressing their life purpose, making a difference in the world, through their generosity,” he said. “This year, we are encouraging everyone to ‘Be One. Bring One.’ Experience the indescribable joy of giving to something that is deeply meaningful to you and give someone the opportunity to experience that same joy.”

For more on the 1830 Giving Initiative, to see the coin and to donate, click here.