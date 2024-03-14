Gulf Coast Fitness Palooza bringing variety of fitness activities to downtown Mobile

The Mobile Parks and Recreation Department (MPRD) is bringing a variety of fitness experts to the heart of downtown Mobile this weekend to help promote personal health and fitness.

City of Mobile

Organizers of Gulf Coast Fitness Palooza say it's a first-of-its-kind event that will showcase a variety of fitness disciplines, including step and cardio aerobics, yoga, crew fitness, Zumba, duathlon, CrossFit and more.

There will also be food trucks and a dedicated Kid's Zone. From experienced fitness buffs to those looking to start a healthier lifestyle, there is sure to be something at this event to get everyone moving, according to the city.

Gulf Coast Fitness Palooza will take place in Mardi Gras Park (109 Government Street) from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 15, and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 16.

The city of Mobile says Fitness Palooza is an engaging way to learn about new fitness disciplines and find a healthy activity that fits different interests and abilities.

This free community event is open to the public, but registration is required. Pre-register online here.

Walk-up registration ends 30 minutes before the first event on Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16.

Event sponsors include Run-n-Tri, JH CrossFit and Crew Fitness.

