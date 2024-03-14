Your "lucky charm" may be waiting at Huntsville Animal Services

Those searching for a lucky charm this March might consider the four-legged friends available for adoption at Huntsville Animal Services.

During the month of March, Animal Services is waiving adoption fees for most adult dogs to encourage adoptions.

“We believe the luckiest a dog can get is to find a good home,” said Animal Services Interim Director Virgie Graham in a press release. “We have dogs eager to be companions and more than just your Lucky Charm.”

Huntsville Animal Services says each adoptable pet is spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated before leaving the shelter.

Pets are also treated with a three-month application of flea and tick preventative. Animals come with a city license and a free bag of pet food while supplies last.

Click here to see photos, ages and descriptions of available animals for adoption.

For those unable to adopt immediately, there are fostering options as well as furry sleepovers.

Animal Services is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call 256-883-3782, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal or like them on Facebook to learn more.