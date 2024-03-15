Gulf Shores tourism season in full swing with spring break, city gearing up for summer crowds

Pixabay

Spring break season in Alabama and across the country runs through the end of April, but beaches in the Yellowhammer State won’t get a break in business until around the fall. This is because the spring vacation period is considered the start of the summer tourism season for Alabama Gulf Coast. The area offers swimming, shopping, seafood, coastal scenery and other family-friendly attractions.

According to the city of Gulf Shores, the 32 miles of sugar-white sand beaches along the Alabama Gulf Coast attracts nearly eight million visitors and brings more than $7.3 billion into the local economy each year. The city also reports that the local tourism industry accounts for $2.4 billion in wages and salary.

Grant Brown is the Recreation and Cultural Affairs Director for Gulf Shores. He said the city is ready for the crowds to continue coming to the coast, with an estimated 80% occupancy already expected through the end of March.

“[Spring break is] really the kickoff. Everybody is getting ready for their business to resume over the wintertime when we have our snowbirds here,” Brown explained. “There's lots of upgraded facilities. People take the time to clean everything, get everything ready and up to speed and try real hard to make sure that all of our construction projects and all of our improvements are completed.”

Brown said the renourished white sand beaches of Gulf Shores and the friendly environment attract a tremendous number of visitors. He explained the expenses and party scene in the area are much lower in comparison to beaches in the Northern Florida area of the Panhandle Gulf Shores.

“I think people have migrated to our area for a little bit more of a low-key spring break. [It’s] not quite as busy. That's changing a little bit as we continue to develop,” Brown said. “[It’s] not quite as expensive. That's changing a little bit as our economy grows, but we're still a very good value for families.”

Families and their children can safely come to the beaches of Gulf Shores without worry of a party scene due to a ruling first established in 2016, Brown said. An ordinance was passed eight years ago that prohibits the consumption of alcohol on the city’s beaches during spring break.

The ordinance to alcohol ban is in effect through April 28, and violators are subject to fines of up to $500 and six months in jail. Brown said the decree has turned the once college-filled beaches into a laid-back family-oriented environment.

“That move actually has helped to divert some of the very strong large college parties from coming into Gulf Shores. They're choosing to go to other beaches because of that,” he explained “That action has now allowed families with the younger children to be sure that they can come to the beaches and have a good safe family environment versus the party scene from the colleges, which is a positive for our whole area.”

The recurring ordinance has been the city's solution to issues frequently reported during spring break vacation. This includes large groups of beachgoers binge drinking, using illegal drugs and creating an unsafe atmosphere for themselves and other visitors. Brown said the alcohol ban hasn’t caused tourism in the city to take a hit, but instead, has helped bring in business.

“[There’s] the backfilling from families that now come to the beach for their spring break. A lot of baseball tournaments and softball tournaments and sports tourism use our area and our beaches during spring break to play tournaments, etc. So, it's been a really positive move for us,” he said.

This year, Brown said the Gulf Shores area received roughly 18,000 rental units spanning from condominiums, beach houses and hotel rooms. He said it’s going to be a busy spring season for the city and advises anyone looking to visit the area to book now while there is still availability.

Learn more about the Gulf Shores community, attractions and services through the City Resource Center, founds here.