Third annual Eggstravaganza returns to John Hunt Park in Huntsville

City of Huntsville

One of Huntsville Parks & Recreation’s biggest annual events is planned for Saturday, March 23.

The third annual Eggstravaganza is returning to John Hunt Park. The event is a free community egg hunt for ages 12 and under. It will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Plenty of free parking is available at the Jaycee Community Building (2180 Airport Road SW) and the nearby Joe Davis Stadium site.

In case of rain, the Eggstravaganza will move to the Jaycee Community Building.

Parks & Recreation Director James Gossett said this year’s event promises even more fun and excitement for families.

“This annual tradition continues to grow each year, and it’s just as fun for my department as it is for attendees,” he said in a press release. “It’s sure to be a fantastic time with activities the whole family can enjoy.”

What to expect:

The festivities kick off with the arrival of the Easter Bunny at 9 a.m., ready to greet his friends. Across the park, there will be over 15,000 eggs waiting to be found by eager children.

Besides the egg hunt, there will be a coloring area, games with prizes, a temporary tattoo station and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny.

Food vendors will have popcorn, ice cream, corn dogs, beverages and other treats for purchase.

Egg hunt schedule:

Families are encouraged to arrive a bit early for the egg hunts, which will run according to the following schedule:

9 a.m. – Open to children with special needs

9:30 a.m. – Ages 5 and under

10 a.m. – Ages 6-8

10:30 a.m. – Ages 9-12

RSVP online.