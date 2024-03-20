ALEA launches annual ‘Think Smart Before You Start’ spring safety campaign

Pixabay

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is kicking off its fourth annual ‘Think Smart Before You Start’ spring safety campaign as students of all ages and their families prepare for end-of-the-school-year festivities such as spring break, prom and the upcoming graduation season.

The agency says parents should also set aside time with their teens to ensure safety is always part of their plans whatever the event or function.

Amidst the excitement and changing of the seasons, ALEA is reminding everyone to prioritize safety and be mindful of inexperienced drivers, as well as novice boaters when enjoying the water.

It is during this time of year that ALEA’s Driver License Division often sees an increase in the issuance of driver licenses. Many of which will be issued to teens who may have substantial travel plans for spring break or end-of-the-year trips.

ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said in a press release, “As law enforcement, we have a responsibility to ensure our roadways and communities are safe. This is especially true during the spring season when many teens are obtaining their license and embarking on their first significant journey behind the wheel. We recognize the importance of instilling responsible driving behaviors from the start and encourage parents to join us in reinforcing safety by having serious discussions with their children, as well as any young or inexperienced drivers they mentor.”

ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division is currently offering its annual Boating Basics and License Course where individuals can earn their boating license while interacting with local Troopers and learning important information on any challenges or issues that may be faced when navigating bodies of water in the area.

Classes are free to the public, however, to add the vessel endorsement to an Alabama Driver License, a one-time application fee of $5 cash will be charged and there is a $36.25 issuance fee for the updated license.

Children 12 years old or older are eligible for a vessel operator's license, however, they will not be able to operate alone until the age of 14. For more information or to enroll in a class, click here.

In addition to educational boating courses, ALEA Troopers have been working to amplify the dangers of drinking and driving, along with other dangerous behaviors, at various mock crash events at schools across the state.

ALEA offers the following Spring Safety Tips:

1. Safety first! Review the law and discuss safety before your teens make plans for spring break, prom or graduation; and be sure you are aware of the route they will take, estimated arrival times, etc.

2. Buckle Up – no matter how short the trip. Everyone traveling in a vehicle in Alabama must buckle up.

3. Cell phones down. Avoid all distractions and focus on driving.

4. Obey the law. Follow speed limits, avoid following too closely, do not make illegal lane changes, use the left lane for passing, and move over for emergency vehicles.

5. No DUI! Hand over the keys if you are under the influence of alcohol or drugs. (Did you know over-the-counter and prescription drugs can have the same effect as alcoholic beverages?) If you feel different, you drive different.

6. Have the conversation. Parents should take an opportunity to share with their children how the consequences of their decisions can affect not only their lives, but the lives of others.

7. Monitor your teens if alcoholic beverages are around, particularly during prom and graduation seasons. Prior to the prom and/or graduation gatherings, remind teens not to accept rides from anyone who is under the influence of alcohol or drugs. (Discuss a Plan B should this occur, whether it is to call home for a ride or to call a ride-share service.)

Read more on ALEA's fourth annual ‘Think Smart Before You Start’ spring safety campaign here.