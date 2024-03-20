Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gov. Ivey signs bill that outlaws paid assistance with absentee ballot applications

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors,
Associated Press
Published March 20, 2024 at 10:05 AM CDT
governor.alabama.gov

Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday, March 20, signed Senate Bill 1, sponsored by Sen. Garlan Gudger and Rep. Jamie Kiel, which the governor says, "will strengthen the fairness and integrity of Alabama elections."

The proposal will outlaw paid assistance with absentee ballot applications. The new law makes it a misdemeanor to distribute a pre-filled absentee ballot application to a voter or return another voter's completed application.

It will become a felony under the new law to give, or receive, a payment or gift “for distributing, ordering, requesting, collecting, completing, prefilling, obtaining, or delivering a voter’s absentee ballot application.”

Alabama Republicans said the legislation is needed to combat voter fraud through “ballot harvesting,” a term for the collection of multiple absentee ballots.

“Here in Alabama, we are committed to ensuring our elections are free and fair," said Ivey in a press release. "I commend Secretary of State Wes Allen, as well as members of the Alabama Legislature for making election security a priority, and I am proud to officially sign Senate Bill 1 into law. Under my watch, there will be no funny business in Alabama elections.”

After the governor signed SB1, Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen offered the following comment: “Free and fair elections are the foundation of our constitutional republic. The passage of SB1 signals to ballot harvesters that Alabama votes are not for sale. The Alabama Legislature and Governor Ivey have made it clear that Alabama voters have the right to cast their own vote without undue influence.”

Alabama Democrats have argued that there is no proof that ballot harvesting exists and called it an attempt to suppress voting by absentee ballot. State Dems and several advocacy groups said the legislation is aimed at trying to make it harder for people vote by absentee ballot.

“It's just another voter suppression. It's just a means of suppressing certain people from having the ability and right to access to the free flowing of the vote," Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton said.

Read more about the proposal here.

Tags
News Alabama lawAlabama legislative sessionAlabama Governor Kay IveyAlabama absentee votesAbsentee ballotsabsentee votingvoter fraudvoter fraud allegationsballot access
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Morning Edition host and a reporter at Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Baillee Majors
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate