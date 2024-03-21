Tuscaloosa's Business Opportunity Program launches in the Druid City

The City of Tuscaloosa has officially launched Tuscaloosa’s Business Opportunity Program (TBOP). The Druid City celebrated the launch of the new program with a networking event at the Tuscaloosa River Market on Monday, March 18.

“Tuscaloosa Builds was initiated by former Council President Harrison Taylor to manage funds received in the aftermath of the 2011 tornado,” explained Community Development Program Manager, Caramyl Drake in a statement. “Over the years, Tuscaloosa Builds evolved into a comprehensive business opportunity program, dedicated to disadvantaged business enterprises. As we celebrate the tenth anniversary of Tuscaloosa Builds, we are excited to announce an innovative relaunch known as Tuscaloosa’s Business Opportunity Program."

City leaders say the program’s expanded scope and mission will include an information hub, continuous improvements to ensure the program is meeting the needs of the community, and a network of community leaders to partner in opportunities across West Alabama.

“Tuscaloosa's Business Opportunity Program was created to help grow our business community,” Mayor Walt Maddox said in a statement. “We know that entrepreneurship involves a great amount of risk. If you’re willing to take a risk, your City, through programs like TBOP, is going to be there to support you.”

The focus of TBOP will fall into four main areas:



An information hub for resources available to the community

Assessments and surveys to evaluate the business climate

A coalition titled IMPACT (Inclusive Multi-Industrial Partnerships Advancing Commerce in Tuscaloosa) to intentionally cultivate an entrepreneurial ecosystem to support Tuscaloosa’s business community

Support for business owners in navigating city license processes, awareness of City contract opportunities, and a place in a searchable database of local disadvantaged business enterprises

To learn more about TBOP, visit tbop.tuscaloosa.com.