Snake safety tips being offered by Alabama State Parks during Spring

The Alabama State Parks system is cautioning visitors to watch their steps for snakes during the spring season. Wildlife experts say these slithery serpents are coming out during the warmer weather looking for food and seeking mates.

They remind residents that Alabama has only six species of venomous snakes. Copperheads are one of the rare venomous snakes in the Yellowhammer State. Nature professionals say they’re known for the dark brown hourglass pattern on their bodies.

The animals are usually harmless when observed from a safe distance, but state park workers say, when attacked by a venomous snake, call 911 and stay calm. They also advise old folk remedy of sucking out venom from a bite is a myth and shouldn’t be done.

Renee Raney is the Chief of Interpretation and Education for Alabama State Parks. She explained the creatures hold many benefits to modern medicine and the Alabama ecosystem.

“They control pest populations and primarily feed on rodents. They're beneficial to farm crops and food production. Some snakes even eat spiders, including venomous spiders, and many of our snakes like Kingsnakes and indigo snakes eat other venomous snakes,” she said. “Not many people know that the proteins in snake venom are used in medical treatments for cancer, high blood pressure, heart attack, stroke and Alzheimer's disease.”

Raney said most snakes aren’t territorial and only attack when they need to protect themselves. She stressed the importance for patrons to understand the parks are homes for snakes.

“When I'm teaching reptile programs in the park, I’ll often ask visitors how they would deal with a giant walking through their backyard and try to pick them up. Snakes can't call 911 to report an intruder, so if a human steps on a snake or tries to pick it up, it's going to bite to defend itself,” she said.

When it comes to a snake bite, Raney said it’s uncommon. She explained the creatures only bite to eat or protect themselves, and if parkgoers keep a cautious distance between them and the slithery animal, they should be fine.

“In 30 years of my leading environmental education programs for over a million guests in Alabama, I've only known of two snake bites, and neither one of them were fatal,” she said. “It really come it comes down to respect.”

Raney advised that patrons see a snake, they shouldn’t approach it and should only observe from a safe distance as snakes only become violent when they’re stepped on or picked up by a human.

“Snakes are interesting, and they're beautiful. They're fascinating, but if you see a snake on or near a trail, give it some space, and leave it alone. Snakes are not there to try to harm us,” she reminded.

Hiking and camping are just two ways a parkgoer might run into snakes. The 21 Alabama State Parks system includes many activities for anyone looking to explore the outdoors.

Individuals can camp in lodges or RVs, play disc golf or archery and even explore enchanted fairy houses in the forest. To learn more about Alabama State Parks activities, events and safety, click here.