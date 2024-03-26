Digital Media Center
Woman who set fire to Montgomery church gets prison

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 26, 2024 at 6:13 AM CDT
Pixabay

Xiaoqin Yan, a citizen of China, was convicted last year on charges of arson and illegal possession of a firearm. At the time of her arrest, Yan had overstayed her non-immigrant visa and, therefore, could not lawfully possess a firearm. Her visa was revoked after her arrest.

Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan S. Ross of Alabama's Middle District said in a news release that Yan was sentenced to 102 months in prison on Friday. The statement didn't specify how long Yan had overstayed her visa.

According to court records and evidence presented at Yan's June 2023 trial, Yan entered a church in downtown Montgomery on Sept. 30, 2021 and ignited multiple fires inside the building. The church sustained at least $25,000 in damage, al.com reported.

Yan was captured on surveillance video. Investigators also found items identical to those seen in the video, as well as clothing the type worn by Yan when setting the fires.

Evidence presented during the trial also showed that Yan had multiple encounters with church staff prior to the arson and had exhibited odd behavior.
