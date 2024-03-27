Huntsville’s first major music festival to launch in September

The newest music festival to sweep the Southeast is coming to Huntsville this September.

“This a win-win for Huntsville as well as the region,” said Mayor Tommy Battle. “This is a great opportunity to work with a world-class festival producer to bring a world-class event to a world-class park. We can’t wait to see the lineup.”

The new music festival will enhance Huntsville residents’ quality of life and provide a new revenue stream for retail businesses and the hospitality industry in Huntsville and beyond.

“Huntsville continues to reinvest in the community by attracting events like this to the Rocket City,” said Shane Davis, Huntsville’s Director of Urban and Economic Development. “We look forward to welcoming the City’s music fans and visitors alike to Huntsville in September.”

Huntsville Music Officer Matt Mandrella is particularly thrilled by the prospect of seeing well-known artists from a variety of genres, a hallmark of a C3 Presents-produced festival. He said the musical diversity will enhance Huntsville’s goal of becoming a premier music city.

“C3’s success in establishing festivals like Austin City Limits Music Festival and the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival speaks for itself,” Mandrella said. “This event is going to take our music city aspirations to the next level and continue establishing Huntsville as a destination for live music fans.”

One of the world’s largest music festival producers, C3 Presents will oversee all festival production, from booking the talent to logistics, vendors and volunteers. Festival Director Ted Heinig anticipates a fruitful musical partnership with the Rocket City.

“Never before have we been recruited by a city to establish a festival,” he said. “We are excited about coming to Huntsville and bringing the music with us.”

