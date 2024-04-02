Bark to the Beat Music 5K fundraiser to benefit Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

Those who love music, animals and getting in shape can walk, run or do a little of both at the Bark to the Beat Music 5K.

The University of Alabama School of Music is hosting the inaugural event on Saturday, April 6. While the event officially launches at 8:00 a.m., additional waves will be released at 8:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.

The Bark to the Beat Music 5K launches from the Butler Field on UA’s campus, home field of the Million Dollar Band and located across from the School of Music on 810 Second Avenue in Tuscaloosa, and follows a unique path in the blocks nearby.

Organizers say along the route, there will be live performances from The University of Alabama School of Music students and students from surrounding high schools for participants to enjoy a concert while running or walking the 5K.

Performances will range from singer/songwriters and choirs to jazz ensembles and Million Dollar Band pep bands. Even Big Al will be there!

The event is to raise funds, further donations and awareness for the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter, which will be present with many animals. Those who cannot attend the 5K can make a donation to the shelter by clicking here.

Important race details:

—Start Time: 8:00 a.m. CDT

—End Time: 11:00 a.m. CDT

—Price: $30.00 Race Fee + $2.80 Signup Fee

—Registration: Registration ends April 6 at 9:01 a.m. CDT

—Sign up here

—Early registration is highly recommended and requested.

—Late registration at packet pick-up or on the day of the race is only available while extra bibs last.

Bark to the Beat Music 5k is hosted by The University of Alabama School of Music in collaboration with the UA American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) and is open to participants of all ages and abilities. Those under 19 must be accompanied by a legal guardian unless they are a currently enrolled student at UA.

More about the Bark to the Beat Music 5K can be found here.