Druid City Arts Festival returns to Tuscaloosa, spotlights local artists and musicians

The Druid City Arts Festival returns to Tuscaloosa for the 15th year, showcasing local artists and musicians. Creative booths filled with sculptures, photography, print art, woodworking, clay, jewelry and more will line downtown’s Government Plaza.

City leaders say over 80 musicians will perform covering genres like bluegrass, funk and rock. There will be around 10 food trucks and a beer garden, a perfect addition to live music and local art.

Nicole Moreno-Lacalle is the Special Events Operations Manager for the city of Tuscaloosa. She said the event started from The University of Alabama students and has continued to grow to new heights.

Photo courtesy of Don Naman

“Typically, we have around 15,000 [attendees] over the weekend. It's just continued to grow since the beginning. In 2010, there was maybe ten tents out there, and it has steadily grown each year.” Moreno-Lacalle continued, “I remember one of the first Druid City Arts Festivals, seeing The Revivalist play there and then seeing them play at the Mercedes Benz Amphitheater.”

Moreno-Lacalle said musicians from Louisiana, Tennessee, Georgia and other areas across the Southeast region will perform at the festival. All of the art displayed will be available for purchase, ranging from photography to woodworking and glass art. There will also be interactive booths for the whole family.

The kid zone includes things like face painting, balloon animals, and multiple hands-on art projects, according to Moreno-Lacalle. A local art studio for kids, The Art Garage, is offering free tie dying at the festival, The Arts and Humanities Council of Tuscaloosa will have a booth decorating lanyards and the Druid City Makerspace will have an additional art activity.

Moreno-Lacalle said the event aims to engage and inspire the Tuscaloosa community.

“I think it is a staple community event. I know many of the artists have expressed to me that they really enjoy coming to this show and being there every year. It’s just nice to get together with the community as a whole and see all of the culture that Tuscaloosa has to offer,” she shared.

Moreno-Lacalle said there are more community events to look forward to, including a cleanup on Lake Tuscaloosa, the Mayor's Cup 5K for Pre-K and the annual Live at the Plaza, a free concert series coming this summer.

The Druid City Art’s Festival takes place on Friday, April 5, from 5:0 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 6, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Admission is free, and no ticket is required for entry.

Learn more about the event here.