Mobile celebrating National Community Development Week with free resources

Mobile is celebrating National Community Development Week through April 5, with several events highlighting local resources offered through the city's Neighborhood Development Department.

Mobile will join communities nationwide to recognize and highlight critical programs and services supported with federal funding. Community-focused federal allocations have allowed the city to establish and grow programs related to affordable housing, public services and expanding economic opportunities. These dollars also support crucial work that Mobile's non-profit partners do in the community in the areas of homelessness, legal assistance, health care, senior care and more.

Below are the events the city will host for Community Development Week 2024:

Tuesday, April 2: Resources and Non-Profit Day at Government Plaza:

As part of National Community Development Week 2024, the city invites Mobilians to learn more about some of the services provided through the Neighborhood Development Department and the non-profits they work with in the community every day.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, representatives from the City of Mobile and several non-profits will be stationed in the Atrium of Government Plaza to speak with citizens directly about their services and programs.

Participating non-profits include Dumas Wesley Community Center, McKemie Place, Legal Services of Alabama, Penelope House, Ozanam Charitable Pharmacy, Via Health, Fitness & Enrichment Center, Mobile Area Interfaith Conference and United Methodist Inner City Mission.

Wednesday, April 3: Bringing Healthcare Resources to citizens:

On Wednesday, April 3, the Franklin Primary Health Center team will bring its mobile medical unit to the Ben May Public Library, located at 701 Government Street.

At 11:30 a.m., staff from Franklin Primary Health will be there, offering free health screenings and other services to Mobilians. More information about services can be found at https://franklinprimary.org/.

Thursday, April 4: Down Payment Assistance workshop for lenders and realtors:

Mobile's Neighborhood Development Department will be hosting a workshop for local lenders and realtors about the city's Down Payment Assistance program. Using federal funds, Mobile can provide qualifying first-time homebuyers with down payment assistance of up to $15,000 in some cases.

Thursday's workshop will help city leaders get more lenders and realtors involved with the program so they can connect their clients to these available community resources. More information about the Down Payment Assistance Program is available here.

Friday, April 5: Commonwealth National Bank's Building a Business Legacy Program:

On Friday, April 5, representatives from Mobile's Office of Supplier Diversity and Commonwealth National Bank will be at the Manzie Resource Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to discuss the "Building a Business Legacy" program.

This new partnership leverages funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to expand Commonwealth National Bank's ability to provide small business loans to local entrepreneurs. This revolving fund will make millions of dollars available to small businesses that might not otherwise qualify for a small business loan.

During the free public workshop on Friday, Commonwealth will be sharing more information about this program and how it can impact local business owners, with an emphasis on those in historically underserved communities. Learn more about the Building a Business Legacy program at https://www.ecommonwealthbank.com/.