Preparations underway for 2024 Golden Flake A-Day Game at The University of Alabama

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published April 2, 2024 at 3:42 AM CDT
Photo by: Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics

The University of Alabama announced Tuesday that the 2024 Golden Flake A-Day Spring Football Game will be played on Saturday, April 13.

The game will mark the debut of new coach Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer. The annual A-Day Game is the 15th and final practice of the spring and takes place at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama's annual spring game April 13 will kick off at 3 p.m. CT. This is reportedly a later kickoff time than recent A-Day games, which have started in the early afternoon.

DeBoer has received an eight-year contract worth at least $87 million. The 49-year-old DeBoer, who replaced seven-time national champion Nick Saban after leading Washington to the national championship game in his second season, is set to make $10 million in his first year. DeBoer's deal runs through Dec. 31, 2033, and calls for a salary of $11.75 million in his final year after $250,000 annual raises.

Alabama Athletics offers these reminders for those participating in A-Day:

A schedule of events for A-Day can be found here.

News UACrimson Tide footballAlabama Crimson TideAlabama FootballUniversity of Alabama footballA-DayCrimson Tidecollege football
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Morning Edition host and a reporter at Alabama Public Radio.
