Preparations underway for 2024 Golden Flake A-Day Game at The University of Alabama

The University of Alabama announced Tuesday that the 2024 Golden Flake A-Day Spring Football Game will be played on Saturday, April 13.

The game will mark the debut of new coach Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer. The annual A-Day Game is the 15th and final practice of the spring and takes place at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama's annual spring game April 13 will kick off at 3 p.m. CT. This is reportedly a later kickoff time than recent A-Day games, which have started in the early afternoon.

DeBoer has received an eight-year contract worth at least $87 million. The 49-year-old DeBoer, who replaced seven-time national champion Nick Saban after leading Washington to the national championship game in his second season, is set to make $10 million in his first year. DeBoer's deal runs through Dec. 31, 2033, and calls for a salary of $11.75 million in his final year after $250,000 annual raises.

Admission is free and the first 5,000 fans will receive a limited-edition A-Day poster, courtesy of Golden Flake.

Public parking for A-Day is free and available in a first-come, first-served in select lots. Fans can also purchase a parking pass in the Stadium Drive Deck, a 4-minute walk from the Walk of Champions and Bryant-Denny Stadium's north end.

Familiarize yourself with the clear bag policy and enhanced security measures that will be in place at Bryant-Denny Stadium before arriving.

