Registration now open for Auburn residents to participate in city's 30th annual Fishing Rodeo

The public is invited to cast into summer with the 30th annual Fishing Rodeo. Participants can join Auburn Parks and Recreation at the lake at Auburn Technology Park South on Saturday, May 11, from 7:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m.

Registration opens Monday, April 1, for Auburn residents. Anyone outside of Auburn can begin registering on Monday, April 15. Register at auburnal.myrec.om.

City leaders advise that every participant must be pre-registered as there will be no registration the day of the event. This event is for children 14 years of age and younger. The cost is $5 per child.

The first 175 kids registered will receive a free fishing rod and reel courtesy of Evans Realty, according to the city, and Auburn Parks and Recreation will supply the bait.

Each child will be permitted to bring home five fish and must be accompanied by an adult. If participants plan to take home fish, organizers say to bring a bucket.

Door prizes will be given out to participants and prizes will be awarded to the biggest and smallest fish caught in each age category and the most fish caught overall.

The city of Auburn says this event, which is sponsored by Evans Realty, is a great chance to bring kids and their parents together for one of America's favorite pastimes. More information can be found here.