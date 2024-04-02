Warrant Clinic in Mobile to offer warrant resolutions for non-violent misdemeanors

For those with an outstanding warrant for a nonviolent misdemeanor, the City of Mobile may have a way for offenders to take care of it without the risk of being arrested.

The city's Legal Department and Municipal Court are partnering with the non-profit Growing Real Alternatives Everywhere (GRAE) to host a Warrant Clinic in May.

Organizers say this free clinic will offer a simple and nonintimidating way for Mobilians to address outstanding warrants for qualifying non-violent misdemeanors. The city says GRAE has worked with communities around the country to facilitate similar events, which help resolve warrants for outstanding traffic violations, missed court dates, and other non-violent misdemeanors. This will be the first in the state of Alabama.

Mobile's Warrant Clinic will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, at the Springhill Recreation Center located at 1151 Spring Hill Ave. Throughout the event, there will be family-friendly entertainment, childcare, food and other community resources.

The city says the goal is to help members of the community quickly resolve any active warrants in a relaxed and safe space without the fear of arrest. There is no dress code, and children and other family members are also welcome to attend.

“Not every problem can be solved with an arrest. In fact, for people working or taking care of children, a custodial arrest for a non-violent misdemeanor can have many unintended consequences,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in a statement. “We appreciate GRAE working with our departments to help facilitate this kind of event here in Mobile, and I hope to see many people taking advantage of this opportunity in May.”

The city announcing the upcoming Warrant Clinic is in recognition of National Criminal Justice Month, which was established to promote societal awareness regarding the causes and consequences of crime, as well as strategies for preventing and responding to crime. The event itself will take place in May in honor of Law Day, which aims to celebrate the rule of law and cultivate a deeper understanding of the legal system.

If you have active warrants with Mobile Municipal Court, you can sign up for the May 18th Warrant Clinic by clicking here.

For those with additional questions, contact GRAE at (251) 364-6602 or via email at graenow1@gmail.com.

More information is available on the City of Mobile Facebook page.