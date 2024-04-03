TVA rebates for HVAC tune-ups could help Alabama homeowners save money

The dog days of summer are not far away, and about half of the energy used in the average home in Alabama each month is through a heating and cooling system, according to the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA)

That’s why TVA is offering a $50 rebate to make sure those HVAC systems are operating as efficiently as possible. To apply, it’s as simple as contacting your local power provider or going to energyright.com/rebates.

“It’s really simple to get a rebate for an HVAC tune-up,” said Ashley England, TVA Energy Services and Programs manager in a press release. “As long as you’re using a member of our quality contractor network, that member will go ahead and submit the paperwork for you to get your HVAC unit tune-up rebate. You’ll get a confirmation email, and you just need to click on the confirmation to have a check sent to your house for $50.”

The list of quality contractors is on the EnergyRight website.

“We maintain the list of the quality contractor network so you can know you’re getting a contractor who’s trained on the most updated energy efficiency practices, who’s vetted, who’s licensed and insured and really we offer that to give you peace of mind that you’re going to get quality work,” England continued.

TVA says getting HVAC checked regularly will prolong the life of the unit and help homeowners save money on their energy bill because it will be running at maximum efficiency. Prices for the inspection typically range from $49-$150, depending on the location and company.

“An inspector will look at the overall condition of the unit,” said TVA Home Energy Inspector Terence Williams in a press release. “They’ll come in and check for any refrigerant leaks, they’ll look at electrical wires to make sure they’re in good condition and charge the refrigerant if it’s low.”

If the unit needs replacing, TVA is offering rebates of up to $1,500 on qualifying equipment. Anyone looking for a more comprehensive analysis of any potential energy waste in their home can sign up for a TVA energy assessment.

“If you’re not sure where to start. or if you’re not sure how to make your home more energy efficient, you can get a home energy evaluation through EnergyRight, and your local power company,” added England. “In that evaluation, one of our expert home energy advisors will come and do a full inspection of your home and let you know all of the ways you are losing energy and give you a prioritized list of ways to save energy in your home.”

Since October 2023, TVA began investing $1.5 billion through 2028, to help homeowners and businesses save money on their power bills, especially in the hot summer and cold winter months, through energy efficiency incentives and demand response programs that help consumers lower their energy use.