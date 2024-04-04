Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

AUM celebrating international cultures through weekend festival

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published April 4, 2024 at 4:55 AM CDT
Pixabay

Auburn University at Montgomery (AUM) is inviting the community to a celebration of cultures through music, dance and flavors.

AUM’s 2nd Cultural Festival is taking place on Saturday, April 6 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the AUM Athletics Complex and on The Quad.

With students representing more than 40 nations, AUM is home to one of the state’s most diversified campus communities.

Members of the AUM and Montgomery communities will come together to share, celebrate and experience cultures from around the world with a special lineup of performances, demonstrations and food sampling opportunities.

Performers include the Navy Band Southeast, Yunmeng Dance Ensemble, AUMcapella and other student, faculty staff-led acts.

The festival will commence with a Parade of Nations to celebrate the cultural heritages of AUM’s international community. The parade will feature international students and community members in traditional costumes representing different countries.

Restaurants providing dishes for a free 6:00 p.m. food tasting include:
—Asian Bistro & Seafood
—D’Road Café
—India Palace
—Island Delight at Dexter
—Jerusalem Restaurant
—KIMCOOK Korean Fusion Restaurant
—MatkaBar Indian Restaurant
—Saffron Indian Kitchen
—Sol

AUM’s 2nd Cultural Festival is free an open to the public, but those interested in attending are asked to register in advance to help ensure enough food is available for all guests.
Tags
News Montgomery AlabamaAuburn University at Montgomerycelebrationscommunity
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Morning Edition host and a reporter at Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Baillee Majors
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate