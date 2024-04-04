AUM celebrating international cultures through weekend festival

Auburn University at Montgomery (AUM) is inviting the community to a celebration of cultures through music, dance and flavors.

AUM’s 2nd Cultural Festival is taking place on Saturday, April 6 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the AUM Athletics Complex and on The Quad.

With students representing more than 40 nations, AUM is home to one of the state’s most diversified campus communities.

Members of the AUM and Montgomery communities will come together to share, celebrate and experience cultures from around the world with a special lineup of performances, demonstrations and food sampling opportunities.

Performers include the Navy Band Southeast, Yunmeng Dance Ensemble, AUMcapella and other student, faculty staff-led acts.

The festival will commence with a Parade of Nations to celebrate the cultural heritages of AUM’s international community. The parade will feature international students and community members in traditional costumes representing different countries.

Restaurants providing dishes for a free 6:00 p.m. food tasting include:

—Asian Bistro & Seafood

—D’Road Café

—India Palace

—Island Delight at Dexter

—Jerusalem Restaurant

—KIMCOOK Korean Fusion Restaurant

—MatkaBar Indian Restaurant

—Saffron Indian Kitchen

—Sol

AUM’s 2nd Cultural Festival is free an open to the public, but those interested in attending are asked to register in advance to help ensure enough food is available for all guests.