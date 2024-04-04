Digital Media Center
© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Free events planned throughout coastal Alabama focusing on environmental education

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published April 4, 2024 at 4:57 AM CDT
Earth Day is being observed in Alabama and across the county on April 22, but a nonprofit environmental advocacy group in Mobile is promoting additional celebrations and activities during this month.

The Alabama Coastal Foundation (ACF) has compiled a list of free events happening throughout coastal Alabama to share with the community. AFC says the happenings will help people learn about and appreciate the local environment:

Saturday, April 6: 
Dauphin Island Sea Lab's Discovery Day from 10:00am-2:00pm! This open-house event allows you to explore real scientific laboratories, hands-on lessons, and free children’s admission to the Alabama Aquarium (102 Bienville Boulevard, Dauphin Island, AL 36528).

Sunday, April 7:
Fort Morgan Cleanup will take place on from 1:00- 4:00pm at the Fort Morgan State Historic Site which is located at 110 AL-180, Gulf Shores, Alabama 36542.

Saturday, April 13: 
The National Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico Fun Day from 10:00am-4:00pm. Free admission to the museum (155 S. Water St. Mobile, AL 36603) all day! 

Saturday, April 20:
Love Your Community Earth Day Celebration from 10:00am-2:00pm. Free music, ecological exhibits, and admission at the Charles Wood Japanese Garden (4850 Zeigler Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608). 

Saturday, April 20: 
Earth Day Mobile Bay from 10:00am to 6:00pm. Free music, ecological exhibits, and admission at Fairhope Pier Park (4 North Beach Road, Fairhope, AL 36532).

Saturday, April 27: 
Delta Woods & Waters Expo from 9:00am–4:00pm. This event has informative presentations, exhibits, and displays at the 5 Rivers Delta Resource Center (30945 Five Rivers Boulevard, Spanish Fort, AL 36527).
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Morning Edition host and a reporter at Alabama Public Radio.
