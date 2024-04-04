UA's Adapted Athletics program celebrated after earning multiple national championships

Student-athletes in The University of Alabama’s Adapted Athletics program are being celebrated after earning national championship status in both women’s wheelchair basketball and para track and field.

Women’s Wheelchair Basketball:

The women’s wheelchair basketball team won its fifth consecutive national championship on March 9, defeating the University of Texas at Arlington 75-57.

“This season showed how connected of a team we have. This season was filled with challenges like any other. I was super proud of the way this group of talented individuals came together as a team to accomplish our goals,” said women’s wheelchair basketball head coach Ryan Hynes to UA News Center. “We focused on building and improving each and every day. I think everyone really bought into that and we peaked at the right time.”

Men’s Wheelchair Basketball:

Men’s wheelchair basketball had an impressive showing at their national championship tournament appearance March 14-16 at Southwest Minnesota State University where they finished third.

Photo credit Greg Devereaux Men’s wheelchair basketball third place finish team photo in Marshall, Minnesota

“To me this team improved greatly this season. We really learned to work for each other. They became a family both on and off the court. I am super proud of who they became,” said men’s wheelchair basketball head coach Ford Burttram.

The Team USA rosters have been announced for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, France and the following UA Adapted Athletics players and coaches have earned a spot:

Women’s Wheelchair Basketball: Bailey Moody, Ixhelt Gonzalez, Abby Bauleke and

Lindsey Zurbrugg.

Staff: Ryan Hynes, UA Head Coach – USA Assistant Coach, Alex Curry, Director of Sports Medicine – USA Head Athletic Trainer and Desi Miller, Alumni – USA Assistant Coach.

Men’s Wheelchair Basketball: UA Adapted Athletics men’s wheelchair basketball player Peter Berry received an alternate position for the men’s team.

news.ua.edu Dani Kanas smashed a PR of 27.59m earning gold for the 2024 National Championships for USA Para Track & Field in the Javelin F46 Classification.

Para Track and Field:

Dani Kanas, a thrower on UA’s inaugural Para Track and Field team, became the 2024 National Champion for USA Para Track and Field in the Javelin F46 classification. She also beat her personal record of 27.59 meters.

“The championship was an important step towards making it on the world team. Even though I wasn’t able to make the list, it was great experience, and I had the opportunity to show coaches what I can do. It also showed how the work I was doing at Alabama is paying off,” Kanas said.

“I was able to accomplish what I did because of the encouragement and coaching I got from Coach Nadia and Evan, along with the strengthening from Coach Wood. Putting in the work at practices and just a lot of repetition helped me set those personal records.”

More on The University of Alabama’s Adapted Athletics program can be found here.