Executive order eliminating certain municipal fees, fines and costs in Mongomery now in effect

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published April 8, 2024 at 2:25 AM CDT
Relief for Montgomery residents with unpaid municipal fines and fees is being now being granted.

Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed signed an executive order (Executive Order Number 2024–0220) earlier this year to eliminate municipal fees associated with most non-DUI traffic tickets, the misdemeanor possession of marijuana and Class C misdemeanors. It took effect on Friday, April 5.

The Executive Order only applies to individuals with fines and fees assessed before Jan. 1, 2014. However, it does not eliminate all of the debt a person owes. Individuals still must pay any state fines and fees associated with their case.

On average, Alabama residents with court debt owe about $2,000 from fines and fees, according to the city. In Montgomery, this unpaid debt totals an estimated $40 million. Reed's executive order is expected to potentially waive a quarter of this debt.

Montgomery residents with questions about their eligibility and specific inquiries about what’s included in this package should contact the municipal court, either in person at 1001 Madison Ave, or by calling (334) 625-2776.

More on Montgomery Reed's Executive Order Number 2024–0220 can be found here.

Montgomery Alabama Executive Order Steven Reed conviction marijuana possession
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Morning Edition host and a reporter at Alabama Public Radio.
