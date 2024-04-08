UNA takes fifth place at Southeast ACSM Student Bowl

A team from University of North Alabama is celebrating after competing in the Student Bowl at the Southeast American College of Sports Medicine conference.

The team from UNA’s Department of Kinesiology placed fifth in the Southeast chapter, which includes 10 states and averages approximately 1,200 attendees at the annual meeting.

“We are so proud of our 2023 SEACSM Quiz Bowl team. They finished fifth out of 32 schools in a competitive and high-pressure environment,” said Dr. Scott Lyons, Interim Chair of the Department, in a statement. “Braden Sellers, Kate Huber, Anna Oelmann, and Ashlyn DeArman were outstanding representatives for the Department of Kinesiology.”

In addition to the Jeopardy!-style Quiz Bowl, the 2024 annual meeting included a total of 470 presentations, six invited speakers, two pre-conference sessions with eight presentations, 17 tutorials, 15 symposia, 35 oral presentations, 48 thematic posters, 299 poster presentations, 24 posters in the student award sessions, and nine lectures and nine case presentations in the Sports Medicine Physician Track program.

“The brightest students from the strongest programs in the Southeast region compete for bragging rights each year,” said Dr. Matt Green, Interim Dean of the College of Education and Human Sciences, as well as a faculty member in the Department of Kinesiology, in a statement.

“These UNA students were well-prepared because of the diligence they have shown in their programs of study in the Department of Kinesiology," he continued. "We are extremely proud that they were such outstanding representatives of our University."

