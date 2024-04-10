Alabama law firm leader advocating in D.C. for state residents’ civil legal needs

The leader of Legal Services Alabama (LSA) is advocating for constituent access to the legal system across the Yellowhammer State on issues like fair housing, veterans’ benefits, domestic violence and medical debt.

The law firm, located in Montgomery, provides free, client-centered, civil legal advocacy to low-income Alabamians. LSA also collaborates with others across the state and nation to find solutions to systemic issues caused by poverty and social justice inequities, according to its website.

Guy Lescault, LSA Executive Director, met with congressional staff, including U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL), in Washington, D.C. on Monday, April 8.

He was joined by attorneys from every corner of the nation to mark the 50th anniversary of Legal Services Corporation (LSC) supporting civil legal aid across the United States.

LSC is the largest funder of civil legal aid for low-income Americans and was established by Congress in 1974. To mark its historic 50th anniversary, LSC has embarked on an outreach campaign — “Protecting the Promise” of equal justice.

“Justice should not be reserved only for those who can afford it,” said Lescault in a statement. “The promise of equal access to justice has been a core American value since our country’s founding. However, this promise is shattered when people are forced to navigate the legal system alone while facing issues that threaten their ability to keep custody of their children, avoid eviction and foreclosure, obtain benefits rightfully earned and stay safe from domestic violence.”

LSC’s 2022 Justice Gap report found that low-income Americans received no or insufficient legal help for 92% of their civil legal problems. The Corporation currently provides funding to 131 independent nonprofit legal aid programs in every state, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories.

Meantime, LSA offices are located in Anniston/Gadsden, Birmingham, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Selma and Tuscaloosa and handle civil cases only. Each office has lawyers licensed to practice in Alabama and other staff who know how to help low-income people resolve their legal problems.

To learn more about LSA service areas and access legal self-help resources, visit: www.alabamalegalhelp.org.