2024 calendar of events announced for Huntsville: Downtown Art Walks, Food Truck Rallies, NASA in the Park

Downtown Huntsville, Inc. is announcing the schedule for the 2024 event season, which promises a series of unforgettable experiences in the Heart of Huntsville.

Kicking off the season is the Downtown Open, a free mini-golf experience set up around Courthouse Square. From April 18 through April 30, participants can enjoy creatively designed holes, courtesy of local businesses.

Plus, on April 20, the festivities expand with the inaugural Putt Putt Party on the Square, featuring free games, live music and more from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Next up are the Downtown Art Walks, showcasing the talents of local artists. With a twist for 2024, some of these events will now take place on Saturdays and some at new times and locations, including Butler Green, with dates running from May to October.

Here are the 2024 dates and locations:

—May 4, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Courthouse Square

—June 8, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Courthouse Square

—July 26, 5 to 8 p.m., Courthouse Square

—August 17, 5 to 8 p.m., Butler Green

—September 21, 5 to 8 p.m., Butler Green

—October 18, 5 to 8 p.m., Big Spring Park.

The Food Truck Rallies will keep their signature date and time, the third Friday of each month from May to October in Big Spring Park. These events promise a delectable array of culinary delights to satisfy every palate and also include free entertainment at each rally.

Then, returning for the first time since 2018, NASA in the Park is scheduled for June 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Big Spring Park. This free event features over 100 exhibits, vendors, and activities, and is in partnership with NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center.

Movies in the Park will enchant audiences every Friday night in October, offering beloved fall-themed films under the stars, accompanied by live music and activities.

And as the holiday season approaches, DHI invites all to immerse themselves in the festive magic of Tinsel Trail, with the season opening on November 29 with the Tinsel Trail Market and continuing until January 1, 2025. The trail is completely free to the public and features hundreds of beautifully decorated Christmas trees sponsored by local businesses and organizations.

Adding to the excitement is the newest addition to the event lineup, Campus 805 After 5, held every third Thursday from May to October at Butler Green, featuring live music, food trucks, and vendors.

DHI is proud to offer free, public events to the North Alabama community, giving visitors and residents the opportunity to have a unique experience, while also bringing in patrons to help support local establishments.