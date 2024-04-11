A-Day 2024: Crimson Tide rolling into a new era with coach Kalen DeBoer

The University of Alabama is gearing up the 2024 Golden Flake A-Day Spring Football Game, set to be played on Saturday, April 13. The game will mark the debut of new coach Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer.

The annual A-Day Game is the 15th practice and final practice game for the Crimson Tide allowed by the NCAA for the season and takes place at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. CT., with ESPN will televising the game.

It is also a big recruiting day for Alabama Crimson Tide football. This weekend, many of the Tide’s top prospects will visit campus and get a taste of the football atmosphere in Tuscaloosa.

While it was once for UA alums, now all Tide fans enjoy the day. It is always free and offers a chance for everyone to see the Tide coaches and players take the field in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

A-Day grew out of UA’s field day activities in the 1930s, originally set aside as a break from classes. Students participated in sporting competitions, like boxing, track and field events, baseball and even football.

In the 1940s, field day evolved in conjunction with Alumni Weekend, when UA graduates returned for class reunions and an annual alumni dinner. One of the events would be a spring training football game.

The Walk of Fame began in 1948 when the first Crimson Tide football captains put their handprints in the cement around Denny Chimes on UA’s famous Quad. The ceremony is part of the A-Day fun.Ken Stabler (1967) is the only Tide player to have his nickname on his slab in the Walk of Fame. His reads “KEN SNAKE STABLER.”

In 1985, UA players lined up against UA administrators and former players (including Ken Stabler and Ozzie Newsome) in an A-Day scrimmage game. Then-UA president Joab Thomas ran the first play but was tackled by future pro linebacker Cornelius Bennett.

In addition to the Million Dollar Band, high school students and MDB alumni play for the crowds. The highest A-Day attendance came in 2011, when 92,310 fans filled Bryant-Denny stadium. Learn more about A-Day here.