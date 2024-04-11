Free admission to GulfQuest Maritime Museum in Mobile offered during Family Fun Day

The GulfQuest/National Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico in Mobile is hosting a Family Fun Day on Saturday, April 13, with free admission offered from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Visitors and families are invited to enjoy a day of exploration, excitement and entertainment.

City of Mobile

In addition to the Museum’s featured exhibits, such as Take the Helm, Ocean Planet, Discovery Hull, and E.O. Wilson's Field Lab, there will be door prizes, raffles, and other special events.

LaTaqueria and Kona Ice will provide delicious treats and food, and Mobile’s own, the award-winning Excelsior Band, will also be performing live music throughout the day.

The U.S. Coast Guard will also offer tours of one of its fast-response boats. Visitors will get an up-close look at this high-speed deployable asset, which is a critical part of many Coast Guard operations.

The smaller boats are designed to operate year-round in shallow waters along coastal borders. The boat's mission capabilities include search and rescue operations, boating safety, law enforcement, environmental protection, defense operations, and port and coastal security.

“If you haven't been to the National Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico or haven't been lately, it's the perfect chance to explore the fascinating history of the Gulf,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in a statement. “There is so much to see and do at the museum on a regular day, and this free community event will only add to that by bringing in food, drinks, music, prizes and other special offerings.”

More information about the National Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico can be found here.