Washington Huskies player sexual assault case may cast a shadow over Alabama’s A-Day game

Crimson Tide head football coach Kalen DeBoer is speaking out following the arrest of former University of Washington running back Tybo Rogers. The Huskies player faces two charges of sexual assault. Rogers was suspended indefinitely following the arrest. Published reports say Rogers played for DeBoer when he was head coach of the Huskies. The newly hired coach of the Crimson Tide issued the following statement…

“While I am not able to comment specifically on the situation involving an individual at my former institution because of federal privacy laws and the ongoing criminal matters, I do want to make it clear that I take any allegation of sexual misconduct very seriously,” DeBoer said in a statement issued by Alabama athletics. “I always have and always will follow established institutional policies and procedures to ensure prompt reporting and proper handling of allegations by the appropriate authorities.”

AL.com reported DeBoer offered no additional comment during an afternoon press availability. “Yeah, I released a statement,” DeBoer told reporters. “I understand there’s more to it down the road, but I can’t really comment on that right now, I don’t have anything to add.”

Sports Illustrated reports that Rogers faced a one game suspension at Washington after a Title IX complaint was filed in late November. But, that he played in both of the Huskies College Football playoff games against Texas and Michigan. The freshman player had forty carries for one hundred and eighty four yards.

The charges against Washington’s Tybo Rogers comes as DeBoer prepares to take to the field for his first public spring scrimmage event in Tuscaloosa, known as the A-Day. The game is meant to honor retiring head coach Nick Saban and the 2023 Crimson Tide football team. Alabama lost in the Rose Bowl to the future champion Michigan Wolverines. But, the Tide won the S-E-C championship by defeating number one ranked Georgia. Alabama fans will also be watching how newly hired coach Kalen DeBoer* handles the team during the Spring game. Published reports say one question is who will wind up being the Tide’s starting kicker. Will Reichard was on the team for five years, and a new face will be taking over during the 2024 season. The A-Day game starts at 3 p.m. Saturday at Bryant-Denny stadium.