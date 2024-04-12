Auburn Rodeo bringing tailgating, cowboys, riding and roping, live country music to Sistrunk Farms

Auburn Rodeo 2024 is bringing tailgating, cowboys, riding and roping, live country music to Sistrunk Farms on Saturday, April 20.

Parker McCollum, Flatland Cavalry, Alexandra Kay and Tristan Baugh are set to take the stage.

Auburn-Opelika Tourism

Participants can spend the day in general admission or level up with VIP tickets. To purchase tickets, click here.

—General Admission information:

Grab a general admission ticket to the Auburn Rodeo for access to pre-show tailgating, a rowdy rodeo, and live country music. They will have plenty of food and drink options available.

—VIP information:

Take it up a notch with VIP tickets! You'll get all the perks of General Admission plus more. See your favorite artists with the closest access to the stage, snack on private concessions, and enjoy the convenience of private restrooms.

A list of common FAQs can be found here.

To contact the Auburn Rodeo with any questions or concerns, email support@premierproductions.com or via direct message on Instagram and Facebook.