Voters head to the polls for Alabama's 2nd Congressional District runoff elections

Alabama voters are heading to the polls for the state's 2nd Congressional District runoff elections set for Tuesday, April 16 for both the Democratic and Republican parties.

The GOP primary runoff will determine which Republican candidate will run in the district's general election on November 5, according to Ballotpedia. All 435 seats are up for election. Republicans have a 218-seat majority.

Meantime, Shomari Figures (D) and Anthony Daniels (D) are running in the Democratic primary runoff. Figures and Daniels were the top two finishers in the 11-candidate primary on March 5, receiving 43.5% and 22.4% of the vote, respectively, according to Ballotpedia. The two advanced to a runoff because neither received more than 50% of the vote.

The primary runoff is taking place in the context of court-ordered redistricting. In October 2023, a three-judge panel of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama approved a new congressional district map for Alabama after federal courts found two previous redistricting efforts violated the Voting Rights Act.

The October 2023 map redrew the 2nd District to have a 48.7% Black voting-age population, which political commentators say will tilt it towards Democrats.

Meantime, incumbent Barry Moore (R) is running for re-election in the 1st District, leaving the 2nd District open.

