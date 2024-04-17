Movies in the Park series continues in Mobile with showings during April and May

The public is invited to join the City of Mobile Parks & Recreation Department as it continues its Movies in the Park series. This is a free event where participants can hang out, play games, snack and watch movies. All indoor events will begin at 6 p.m., and all outdoor events will begin at sunset.

Spring Movie Series Schedule:

—April 18

Location: Dotch Community Center/Michael Dow Amphitheater

Movie: Trolls Band Together, Rated PG

Synopsis: This third installment of the Trolls franchise finds friends Poppy and Branch as a couple. But as they get to know each other more, it is revealed that Branch was a member of the old popular boyband BroZone when he was younger.

—April 25

Location: Crawford Murphy Park

Movie: Asteroid City, Rated PG-13

Synopsis: In an American desert town in the mid-fifties, the Junior Stargazer Convention attracts stargazers of different ages.

A group of students and their parents visit the town to attend the event. What follows is an unexpected exchange of ideas and experiences that lead to eye-opening revelations.

—May 2

Location: Newhouse Community Center

Movie: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Rated PG

Synopsis: When Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll and he has burned through eight of his nine lives, he launches an epic journey to restore them by finding the mythical Last Wish.

—May 9

Location: Hillsdale Community Center

Movie: Turning Red, Rated PG

Synopsis: Disney and Pixar’s “Turning Red” introduces Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s

dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager.

—May 16

Location: DeTonti Square Park

Movie: Elvis, Rated PG-13

Synopsis: A thoroughly cinematic drama, Elvis’s (Butler) story is seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). As told by Parker, the film delves into the complex dynamic between the

two spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.

More information the City of Mobile Parks & Recreation Department's Movies in the Park series can be found here.