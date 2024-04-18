Digital Media Center
Auburn’s Food Truck Friday giving residents an opportunity to try new food

Alabama Public Radio | By Gracie Powell
Published April 18, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Opelika Chamber of Commerce

Auburn’s monthly Food Truck Friday is happening April 19. This event hosts local food trucks, live music and local vendors.

Ali Rauch is the president and C-E-O of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce. She said, “Food Truck Friday is a community event that happens in downtown Opelika every month. The [Opelika Chamber of Commerce] started this event about two years ago. We really wanted to bring people to downtown and encourage them to dine at our restaurants, drink in our breweries and pubs and then also explore new food opportunities. We have a really large food truck scene. So now once a month, we bring about 20 or so food trucks to downtown Opelika to really just give everybody a place to explore new things, but also have great fellowship with their neighbors.”

Food Truck Friday on April 19 begins at 5 p.m. with some trucks serving food until 10 p.m. The event always sets up on North Railroad Avenue and First Avenue.

Rauch said, “I think the biggest draw is definitely the food. People get really excited about food trucks and exploring different things because we have a lot of restaurants in our area, but a lot of the food trucks that have been created are serving something that a restaurant doesn't offer. So it gives people an opportunity to try something new.”

She said there will be foods from BBQ to tacos to milkshakes, something for everyone.

She also said they are accepting new food trucks. People can register their food trucks through the Opelika Chamber of Commerce.

Food Truck Friday includes more than just food. There’s something for everyone to enjoy in the downtown area. Rauch said there will be a band playing along with live music at other places around downtown, there’s Rock and Roll Pinball to play, Off the Rail Gaming for games, as well as enjoying the restaurants, breweries and pubs and shops in the area.

People in the Auburn Opelika community can stay up to date on future Food Truck Fridays on the Chamber of Commerce website as well as the Facebook page.

 
Gracie Powell
Gracie Powell is a student intern at Alabama Public Radio. She is from the small city of Thomasville, AL, planning to graduate from The University of Alabama in May 2026. She is studying Public Relations with a minor study in General Business. In her free time, Gracie loves to listen to music, watch TV and spend time with friends and family.
