Montgomery 2SLGBTQIA+ creatives encouraged to apply to MMFA "Show Your Pride" Popup

For Pride Month 2024, the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) is celebrating 2SLGBTQIA+ creatives who live in Montgomery and its surrounding communities.

The MMFA is currently taking art submissions for the Museum Shop Popup: Show Your Pride event. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 26. Artists will be notified on Wednesday, May 1.

River Region residents who identify as Two Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, asexual, aromantic, transgender, intersex, non-binary or any other part of the 2SLGBTQIA+ rainbow are able to submit art.

Original artwork created by the submitting artist is eligible, according to the MMFA website. Fan art, copies of other artists’ paintings, work from commercial kits, or works based on other artists’ instructions or patterns are ineligible. However, MMFA says applicants can submit artwork with designs based on Pride flags or other Pride-related symbols.

Photographers, painters, illustrators, jewelry artists, fiber artists and other artists are welcome to submit work for consideration. Due to space constraints, the event may not be able to accommodate installation art or digital displays that require the use of screens and/or projectors. Free-standing sculptures should have an area footprint of one square foot or less.

The goal of the event is to showcase and support the art of 2SLGBTQIA+ artists, according to the museum website, which also states the subject matter of the artwork does have to be queer-themed.

The MMFA's Museum Shop Popup: Show Your Pride event will take place during Pride Month on Saturday, June 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

For more information, including how to apply, reach out to Kaylee Hobbs at khobbs@mmfa.org.