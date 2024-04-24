Internationally acclaimed superstars to headline Huntsville inaugural music festival

Huntsville, Alabama residents and those out of state are invited to groove to the rhythms of an eclectic array of international superstars as part of the inaugural South Star Music Festival.

Festival producer C3 Presents is announcing Blink-182, Gwen Stefani, Shinedown, Beck, Ludacris, TLC, Jane’s Addiction, Sublime and Goo Goo Dolls to top the bill of the two-day event, set for Sept. 28-29 in John Hunt Park.

A complete list of performers can be found here.

“I am excited by the incredible level of talent set to perform in Huntsville this fall,” Mayor Tommy Battle said in a statement. “We look forward to a successful collaboration with C3 Presents on this inaugural festival and future events that enrich our cultural landscape.”

HuntsvilleAL.gov

Mayor Battle emphasized the significance of the power-packed lineup in establishing Huntsville as a burgeoning destination for live music lovers. He added the festival represents another quality-of-life amenity for music fans as well as an economic driver for the City’s tourism, service and retail sectors.

Huntsville Music Officer Matt Mandrella described the festival’s lineup as a dream come true for music fans. He said C3 Presents’ decision to start a new festival in Huntsville speaks volumes about the City’s reputation and trajectory toward becoming a world-class music city.

“The epic scale and quality of product C3 produces will elevate our entire music landscape,” he said. “Artists talk to each other about their experiences, and it’s obvious these artists have all heard good things about Huntsville. It’s an exciting time for music in Huntsville, and we look forward to welcoming music fans and visitors alike to John Hunt Park in September.”

Mandrella also praised C3’s attention to detail and market research, which should satisfy anyone worried about having to choose between football or the festival. To that end, C3 is setting up a massive sports bar for SEC and NFL fans wanting to keep tabs on big games.

Advance tickets for the South Star Music Festival go on sale Thursday, April 25, while the public sale begins Friday, April 26. One-day and two-day passes are available.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit SouthStarFestival.com or Facebook.com/SouthStarFest.