Poarch Band of Creek Indians welcoming new Chief Financial Officer

Poarch Band of Creek Indians Suresh Geer, the new Chief Financial Officer for the Poarch Band of Creek Indians

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is announcing a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Suresh Gee brings extensive tribal finance experience, including 21 years of previous work with the Seminole Tribe of Florida’s finance team, the last seven of which he served as CFO.

He has also promoted the success of other tribal government businesses and gaming operations throughout his consulting services.

“The Poarch Band of Creek Indians has gained a well-respected reputation from their successful domestic and international business operations, philanthropy, and contributions throughout the State of Alabama and beyond,” said Geer in a press statement. “I am honored to join their team and help further the prosperity and financial well-being of the Tribe.”

Tribal Chair and CEO Stephanie Bryan remarked, “It’s an honor to have Suresh on our PCI team as he brings a vast knowledge of the tribal finance industry, as well as valuable leadership experience to the table. I am confident that he will continue the impressive financial legacy that PCI has established.”

Geer was born and raised in London, England before relocating to New York City where he earned his BS in Accounting at Saint John’s University. He then moved to Florida where he attended the University of Miami and acquired his MBA while working for the Seminole Tribe of Florida’s finance division.

Geer and his wife Indira, have two daughters and currently live in Pensacola. In his spare time, he enjoys traveling, cycling, and running.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is the only federally recognized tribe in Alabama. From hospitality to aerospace, members continue to operate in a variety of industries across the World. Read more about the Tribe at poarchcreekindians.org.