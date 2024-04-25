"Lope the Loop" fun run returns to downtown Mobile for second year

The city of Mobile is inviting the community to take part in a 3.5-mile fun run around the Hank Aaron Loop on Saturday, April 27.

The second annual Lope the Loop is designed to accommodate all abilities from runners, walkers, wheelchair users, cyclists, parents with children, leashed dogs and more.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson started this event in 2023 to celebrate the reopening of Broad Street after an extensive redevelopment project, and 170 people participated.

JeNyia Rocker, the events manager for the city of Mobile, explained the run is an opportunity for the community to come out and be active with friends and family.

“You can run it, walk it or cycle it. Last year, we did a ribbon cutting with the street. Now, we’re just continuing to do a family friendly exercise race,” she explained.

This year participants will have the opportunity to pick up Lope the Loop stickers. Loper Law LLC and Fleet Feet are supporters of the event. The two will be in attendance at the race and with be handing out shirts and waters.

The event is free. Day-of registration for Lope the Loop will begin at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday in the Ice Box parking lot, and the race will start at 7:30 a.m. Pre-register by clicking here.

The City of Mobile is also partnering with the 100 Alabama Miles Challenge, which encourages Alabamians to walk, run, hike, bike, swim, paddle, ride or roll 100 miles each year.

Those registering on the 100 Alabama Miles website, the miles logged during Lope the Loop will count toward that 100-mile goal for the year.