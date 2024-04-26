Alabamians remembering lives lost to tornado destruction on April 27, 2011

Alabamians are remembering the devasting tornado outbreak that destroyed communities across the state on April 27, 2011.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the super-outbreak affected 26 states across the Southeast, but Alabama saw the worst destruction. This disastrous tornado outbreak, 13 years ago, took the lives of 240 people and severely injured many more throughout the state, according to NWS data.

Experts say this was one of the two most destructive tornado outbreaks in Alabama history, along with the 1973 super-outbreak. According to the NWS, on May 27, 1973, an F-4 (on a scale of 5) tornado struck towns across Central Alabama, resulting in 7 fatalities and at least 199 injuries.

The tornado touched down north of Demopolis, AL and moved northeast. Wind speeds reached up to an estimated 260 mph causing an estimated damage path of 139 miles. 90% of the town of Brent was destroyed.

Similarly, in April 2011, the strongest of 62 tornadoes, in Hackleburg, AL, was rated an F-5 with wind speeds estimated to reach 210 mph, according to the NWS. The resulting damage path spread over almost 700 miles.

“In 2011, it was actually a very active month of April and culminated with the big historic tornado outbreak on April 27, a very dynamic storm system,” said Jim Westland, a meteorologist for the NWS in Birmingham. “Kind of a perfect storm of ingredients in the upper levels that created shear and instability at the surface and a strong cold front pushing through. There were actually two waves of tornadoes on that day, the first wave in the early morning hours and then the second, and more destructive, wave that came through in the afternoon.”

Westland recalled being one of the several forecasters issuing tornado warnings on April 27, 2011.

“On the actual day of the event, I was sitting down cranking out warnings, one of, I think, two or three teams of forecasters that were issuing warnings on that day. It was a job we had to do- to issue warnings- and we knew that there were some bad things going on,” he said. “Without the warnings, there would have been a lot more injuries, and probably a lot more deaths. We take pride in being able to issue the warnings and let people know what's coming, but we wish that it still wouldn't have caused that much destruction.”

Tornado outbreaks, such as those in 1973 and again in 2011, are rare, occurring once every 30 to 50 years, according to Westland. However, he warned to always be prepared for severe tornado weather, especially in the spring months which are peak tornado season in the Southeast.

The Alabama Emergency Management Agency gives these steps for preparing for a tornado:



Know your area’s tornado risk. In the U.S., the Midwest and the Southeast have a greater risk for tornadoes.

Know the signs of a tornado, including a rotating, funnel-shaped cloud, an approaching cloud of debris, or a loud roar like a freight train.

Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and NOAA Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts. If your community has sirens, then become familiar with the warning tone.

Pay attention to weather reports. Meteorologists can predict when conditions might be right for a tornado.

Identify and practice going to a safe shelter such as a safe room built using FEMA criteria or a storm shelter built to ICC 500 standards. The next best protection is a small, interior, windowless room or basement on the lowest level of a sturdy building.

Plan for your pet. They are an important member of your family, so they need to be included in your family’s emergency plan.

Prepare for long-term stay at home or sheltering in place by gathering emergency supplies, cleaning supplies, non-perishable foods, water, medical supplies and medication.

For more information on tornado safety precautions, click here.