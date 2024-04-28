Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alabama kicker makes history during this year’s NFL draft

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
Associated Press
Published April 28, 2024 at 5:45 AM CDT
Alabama kicker Will Reichard runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/AP
/
AP
Alabama kicker Will Reichard runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

It took six rounds and a whole lot of waiting, but former Alabama kicker Will Reichard made Crimson Tide history during the 2024 NFL draft. The Minnesota Vikings picked the one position where former Head Coach Nick Saban saw no players join the NFL during his career at Alabama. Reichard is the first Tide kicker to be drafted since 1966, and reportedly only the third chosen by the Vikings in the last forty five years.

Reicherd will join former teammate Dallas Turner who was chosen by Minnesota at number seventeen in round one in the draft. Other former players with the Crimson Tide are settling into jobs in the NFL after this year’s draft. The New Orleans Saints picked cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry after the Alabama star found himself pushed to the second round by a crush of talent in round one. McKinstry couldn't participate in drills at the NFL scouting combine because of a broken bone in his right foot. But he ran at his pro day. Offensive tackle J.C. Latham is going to the New York Giants.

Reichard was picked late in the draft, but at least he’s not former Alabama safety Jaylen Key. The New York Jets chose the Tide player with the very last pick this year, earning Key the spot commonly known as “Mr. Irrelevant.”

The NFL draft has a new attendance record after more than 775,000 fans flooded downtown Detroit for the three-day event. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer revealed at Campus Martius Park during the third and final day of the draft that Detroit had broken the record, and the league later released its estimate of the crowd size. While it will take years to know if this year's picks delivered for their teams, there's no doubt that Detroit made the most of an opportunity to host the football spectacle and show 50-plus million viewers the new-look city. Motown beat Music City's three-day attendance record of 600,000 set in 2019, when fans filled Broadway in Nashville.

The NFL did not charge fans to attend the event in Detroit, though the visitors and area residents were expected to generate more than $160 million in economic impact at sold-out hotels, packed bars and restaurants, and retail stores in the heart of downtown. Twenty-plus teams are engaged in talks with the league to host a future draft, which is of particular interest in colder-climate cities that probably can't expect to get a Super Bowl.

Green Bay is on the clock as next year's host.

This year's edition kicked off with a very Detroit opening on Thursday night that included rap icon Eminem on stage with Hall of Famers Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson, along with current Lions stars Jared Goff, Aidan Hutchinson and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Chicago, as expected, drafted Southern California's Caleb Williams at number one overall. The Bears took Iowa punter Tory Taylor on Saturday in the fourth round.
Tags
News NFLNFL DraftNick SabanKalen DeBoerThe University of Alabama
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate