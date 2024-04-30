Hurricane Preparedness Week May 5-11 raises awareness for hurricane safety

Hurricane Preparedness Week takes place May 5-11 in an effort to inform and equip people in the Southeast to be better prepared for the threat of a hurricane.

Hurricane season begins in June and runs through the end of November, with the peak of active tropical weather reportedly occurring in the month of September. Forecasters say the summer and autumn seasons give way for all the climate ingredients necessary for a tropical storms to develop.

According to the NWS, A tropical storm is categorized as a hurricane if sustained wind speeds reach at least 74 mph and considered a major hurricane is sustained wind speeds reach 111 mph or higher. Major hurricanes correspond to a category 3, 4, or 5 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says although major hurricanes only comprise 21% of all U.S. landfalling tropical storms, these major hurricanes account for 83% of all damages due to tropical storms.

John DeBlock is a meteorologist for the NWS in Birmingham. He said, “Ahead of a hurricane, the weather is going to be kind of normal. It might be great weather and you're getting this forecast that a hurricane is getting organized in the Gulf and it's headed to Alabama. As a hurricane approaches Alabama, you might start to see some increasing breezes, and then maybe some high clouds. Then, once it gets to the coast, that's when things really start to fall apart. We'll see some heavier clouds, some rain bands potentially moving in and the threat for tornadoes and flooding with a hurricane or tropical storm that comes ashore.”

DeBlock explained that a hurricane is very different than a tornado in that tornadoes are very localized extreme winds, while hurricanes are extreme winds and water over a broad area. In areas prone to flooding, evacuation is suggested.

He said that one of the most important parts of being prepared for tropical storms is being weather aware, having a reliable way to receive forecasts and alerts and understanding what those forecasts are predicting.

Experts say that preparation and planning is the key to hurricane safety.The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) offers several tips on hurricane preparedness including the following:

· Develop an evacuation plan.

· Assemble disaster supplies: food, water, batteries, charger, radio, cash.

· Get an insurance checkup and document your possessions.

· Create a communication plan with a hand-written list of contacts.

· Strengthen your home.

Although most hurricanes strike the Gulf Coast area specifically, areas further north should be prepared for a hurricane to travel. DeBlock said, “In Alabama, we face a significant tropical weather threat, specifically along the Gulf Coast… It’s not uncommon for tropical systems to move farther into Alabama.”

He added that hurricanes can move as far north as Tuscaloosa and Birmingham. In those areas, the biggest threat is not as much the extreme wind, but the amount of rainfall and flooding, and the amount of water depends on the hurricane’s traveling speed. DeBlock said it’s common to have 10 inches of rainfall from any tropical storm.