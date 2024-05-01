Cullman Strawberry Festival celebrates inaugural year as official statewide festival

The Cullman Strawberry Festival has provided strawberry-themed fun for the community since the 1930’s when it began as the Cullman Strawberry Jubilee, according to Nathan Anderson, Strawberry Fest promoter. The festival was a way for the community to celebrate the bountiful strawberry harvest. He said it is the oldest festival in the state. In 2023, Governor Ivey honored Cullman’s strawberry festival by electing it the official Alabama Strawberry Festival.

Alabamastrawberryfest.com

The Strawberry Festival represents a time-honored tradition that unites people from across the state in a celebration of strawberries, community, and agriculture. The festival serves as a critical platform for promoting local agriculture, spotlighting sustainable farming practices, and the importance of supporting local producers. It has emerged as a cornerstone event that bolsters the local economy and strengthens the social fabric of Cullman and the broader Alabama community.

The Strawberry Festival will be held in downtown Cullman on Friday, May 3rd and Saturday, 4th. Gates will open at 11 a.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday. Tickets are not required for entry but are available to reserve the best seating. Participants have the option to purchase a VIP pass or a general admission ticket for one or both days. Tickets are available for purchase now.

Anderson said, “This is some of the best arts and crafts vendors you'll find at any festival and music lineup to be a free festival. To have this kind of quality music, 14 bands, it's just hard to find.”

Depot Park, which hosts part of the Strawberry Fest in downtown is currently undergoing renovations. Anderson said phase one is complete, and phase two is underway. Cullman Parks and Rec hopes to complete renovation by Oktoberfest 2025.

Anderson said, “The original Park was just meant to be kind of a plaza-style, open green space for passive use, definitely not designed for a music venue or festival venue. When we decided to go all in on our Cullman Christkindl market, and with the expansion of the Strawberry Festival and the Oktober festival, we knew we needed to think more as a venue, still preserving the week-to-week use of the park space, but mainly making it more accessible and functional for large scale events.”

Anderson said that phase two will more than double the existing park footprint and make it more functional, addressing current accessibility issues. He added, “Having it (the festival) all in a space that's designed for the crowd, definitely helps everybody's experience.”