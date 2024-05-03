Alabama lawmakers vote to create new high school focused on healthcare

Alabama lawmakers gave final approval to legislation creating a new high school focused on preparing students for careers in healthcare, science and technology. The Alabama School of Healthcare Sciences will be a tuition-free public high school. The school will be located in Demopolis but would take in students from around the state. The proposal is aimed at trying to address a shortage of healthcare workers in the state.

The Alabama Senate voted 28-3 for the bill, which now goes to Governor Kay Ivey for her signature. Ivey had championed the proposal in her State of the State address at the start of the legislative session.

"Students from all over Alabama will soon benefit from an education at this specialty high school and then go on to bolster our healthcare workforce," Ivey said in a statement Thursday.

There are three existing residential public high schools that draw students from across the state: the Alabama School of Fine Arts in Birmingham; the Alabama School of Math and Science in Mobile; and Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering in Huntsville.

"This is going to be another jewel for the state of Alabama to brag on," Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton said after the vote.

Sen. Larry Stutts, who is a doctor, cast one of the three no votes against the bill. Stutts said he thought the state could help more students by funding smaller programs across the state instead of creating a new residential high school.

The proposed education budget for next fiscal year includes a $15 million appropriation for the school.