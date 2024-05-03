Annual hot air balloon festival returns to the Gulf Coast

Hot Air Balloons are taking to the skies once again along the Gulf Coast. The annual Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival is back once again to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The three-day festival is a partnership between the South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce, the OWA Parks and Resort and the City of Foley.

Christina Weaver, owner of Farmers Insurance, the Weaver Agency, said the event began when Tommy Rachel approached his Chamber of Commerce and asked to host a hot air balloon festival in the city.

“We have a local guy, Tommy Rachel that was a balloonist. He flew and he traveled around to different festivals. And he just kind of came to the Chamber of Commerce and said, ‘Hey, let's throw a balloon festival here,’” Weaver said. “And that was 20 years ago. And so we did. The chamber got together we put together the festival and it has just grown exponentially since then.”

She said the main attraction of the festival are the hot air balloons, which festivalgoers can ride in during the evening.

“The main attraction is the hot air balloons. And so we will have this year about 48 balloons that will fly, around the city [and] around the festival area in the morning times, weather permitting. And then in the evening times, we have tether rides … and the community can interact with the balloons and just see them up close and personal,” Weaver said.

Weaver also mentioned that the event will have specially shaped balloons for participants to see and interact with.

“We have a few different special shaped balloons. Those are always a favorite for everybody. Not just a typical hot air balloon that you see that your typical balloon shake. These are actual special shapes. And so we've got Hagar the Horrible, we've got a new one Sky Eyes, we've got Sunny Boy which is in the shape of the sun, IVO he's kind of like in the shape of a monster, we've got the koala hot air balloon, so those are always a fun favorite to see,” she said.

For festivalgoers who do not wish to go on a hot air balloon ride, Weaver said there are things in the Downtown OWA area for families to enjoy such as lawn games, various activities for children, and entertainment for adults.

She also said in the time she has been with the festival there is always something new to keep visitors coming back

“I've been doing this festival for 16 years. And there's always something new, there's always something fun. We're a smaller community, but with a large growth. And so it's got that hometown feel. It's outdoors, the weather's usually beautiful. And you just kind of get to interact with a bunch of different people,” Weaver said.

The Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival will conclude on May 4. Admission to the festival is free. For more information on the festival, visit the website here.